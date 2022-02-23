Amanda I. Eads, 31, was charged Tuesday morning by Greeneville police with non-violent child abuse and neglect. An identity theft charge was also filed.
Police were called shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday to an address in the 200 block of West Barton Ridge Road after receiving a report about a 4-year-old girl standing in the rain at the end of a driveway, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report.
The child was standing near a four-way stop sign intersection. A witness driving by told officers he saw the child, who “was crying for her ‘daddy,’” the report said.
The father was at work and was asked why the child was unattended. He told police a woman later identified as Eads was supposed to be babysitting the 4-year-old. Police went into the house and knocked on a locked bedroom door.
Eads told officers she was asleep and didn’t know she was supposed to be watching the child, who was supposed to be picked up by her mother at 8:30 a.m. The mother arrived and was allowed to leave with the child.
Eads told police she was from Michigan and allegedly gave police false information about her identity, using a relative’s name. Police eventually identified Eads. A records check showed she had two active arrest warrants in Greene County for failure to appear and failure to comply with a court order.
The father told police he let Eads stay in the house in exchange for her babysitting the child and cleaning the house. The father showed police text messages exchanged with Eads that morning where she told him she was not sleeping and would care for the child, the report said.
The matter was referred to the Department of Children’s Services.
Eads was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.