A former Debusk community resident’s pending federal court trial on charges that include sexual exploitation of children and receiving material containing child pornography was continued this week at the request of his lawyer.
Cameron Ty Bolyard, 33, formerly of Birdwell Circle, is in custody in Kentucky. His case is pending. U.S. District Court Judge Clifton L. Corker this week approved a motion to continue Bolyard’s U.S. District Court trial in Greeneville from a November date to March 15, 2022.
Corker granted a motion to continue to allow Bolyard’s court-appointed federal defender to discuss evidence to be presented at trial with him.
A U.S. District Court jury in March handed up a five-count indictment on Bolyard in March. The indictment states the alleged offenses were committed in Kingsport in Sullivan County.
Bolyard “knowingly or attempt(ed) to knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce and minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct,” according to the first count.
He was indicted on two counts of “knowingly receiving and distribut(ing) any child pornography that has been transported, shipped or mailed in interstate or foreign commerce, including by computer.”
The fifth offense alleges Bolyard did “knowingly possess any manner of child pornography that has been transported, shipped or mailed in interstate or foreign commerce including by computer.”
The counts cover alleged activity between Oct. 25, 2020, and Feb. 19, 2021.
Bolyard was arrested March 22 on the charges. He entered a not guilty plea on March 24 in U.S District Court.
Bolyard also had an active case in state court in March. He was charged in February by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department with with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A report at the time of his arrest said that law enforcement from several agencies went on Feb. 19 to Bolyard’s Birdwell Circle mobile home on an unrelated investigation and served a search warrant.
A records check showed that Bolyard had an active violation of probation warrant. A pat-down search of Bolyard after arrest turned up several containers, one holding methamphetamine and the other marijuana.
Bolyard appeared March 20 in General Sessions Court and was given a sentence of 11 months, 29 days, suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule VI marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II methamphetamine, according to court records.
His arrest on the federal case came two days later.
Kaycee Marie Roberts, of the Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee who represents Bolyard, did not immediately return calls Tuesday about Bolyard’s U.S. District Court case.