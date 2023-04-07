Children Invited To Bees, Flowers Program At Mosheim Library Apr 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Area children are invited to a special program about bees and flowers 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Mosheim Public Library.Officials with the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association and the Big Spring Master Gardeners Association will be on hand for the event.Attendees will have an opportunity to plant flowers and learn about the importance of bees. There will be crafts, games, snacks and stories.There is no charge to attend.The library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim. For more details, call 423-422-7937. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entomology Food Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Property Reassessment Notices Being Mailed Out New Greeneville Fire Station Dedicated