They’ve walked past you on the sidewalk or in the grocery store aisle, unrecognized. They’ve been your classmates, your instructor, your Sunday School teacher, your co-worker, your neighbor.
They may be wives, daughters, mothers, sons, brothers, husbands, fathers or grandfathers. They even may be you.
They are victims of domestic violence, often caught in what may feel like an inescapable trap of such abuse.
But if you have been a supporter of the United Way, you have helped rescue and protect people in that situation.
That’s because one of the organizations your local United Way dollars supports bears the hope-inspiring name Change is Possible, usually abbreviated as CHIPS.
The mission of CHIPS is clear and precise: “To provide shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their children that will enable them to begin and maintain a life free of violence.”
There are few tragedies sadder than a person whose very home and loved ones provide, in return, not love and protection, but abuse and danger. The individual status and identity of such victims does not matter to CHIPS, which proudly declares: “We assist ALL victims.”
CHIPS does not discriminate based on race, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity or expression, religion, color, national origin, disability, age or marital status. If you are a human being suffering abuse by an intimate partner or someone else in your domestic life, CHIPS is ready to help.
You’ll receive no bill for services from CHIPS. As it informed United Way: “All services are provided to victims and their children at no cost.”
Those services are abundant. They include provision of safe, confidential shelter (utilities, food, clothing, hygiene items, etc), a 24-hour crisis hotline, safety planning, case management and referrals, individual and group counseling, criminal justice/legal advocacy to help victims navigate and understand the criminal justice and court systems, social service advocacy, and even transportation to court appearances, physical/mental health appointments, housing and employment-seeking opportunities.
Also, CHIPS gives assistance in filing victim compensation claims, and presents community outreach programs and presentations, including youth dating violence programs to sixth graders and above.
Additionally, CHIPS offers a rapid re-housing-financial assistance program for housing, a “Women for Change” support group, a “Living Free-Addiction Program,” and more.
The CHIPS Court Advocate attended court 73 times total during one recent year, 11 being in Greene County. In one recent fiscal year, CHIPS provided support of various types to 230 Greene Countians.
United Way funding is crucial to help keep CHIPS operating. And at present the need is growing.
A CHIPS representative recently told United Way: “The needs of the population CHIPS serves remain the same, however domestic violence programs across the state struggle to have adequate funding and bed space to accommodate everyone. Victims of domestic violence, first and foremost need a safe refuge.”
After safe refuge is secured, other needs may include employment, transportation, legal advocacy, mental health and drug and alcohol counseling, permanent housing and follow-up services.
CHIPS receives some of its funding through governmental or other grants, some of which allow the funding to be spent only under specific guidelines. To cover needs such grant funding excludes, CHIPS counts on other support, including income from its thrift store.
The CHIPS headquarters for our region is in Erwin. The CHIPS shelter is in Northeast Tennessee at an undisclosed location for the protection of its occupants.
One of the most personal aspects of what CHIPS does is provide emotional and informational support to clients in emotionally challenging courtroom situations.
CHIPS notes: “CHIPS is present within the courts of Greene County on a monthly basis. Often victims who apply for an order of protection are unaware of their rights and the process. Individuals come to court scared and confused about the process to obtain an order of protection. Confronting the perpetrator in a court room setting is a traumatic event. The client may be referred to Legal Aid of East Tennessee for representation. CHIPS is present at court proceedings to offer emotional support and to empower the victim through knowledge.”
Emotional support and empowerment … what benefits and blessings those are in such a situation!
Your gifts through the UNITED WAY help make those those benefits possible for those around us who live in a dark and violent world even in their own homes.
Some of those people may be your friends and neighbors. Or maybe one of them is you.
When you support the United Way, you are supporting CHIPS and all those it serves, making you part of the solution to a big problem.
If you need help from CHIPS, they may be reached any hour of the day, every day of the year, at 423-388-8281.
For online information about CHIPS, visit www.chipsfvs.org.
To learn more about the United Way, visit www.unitedwayofgreenecounty.com.