Chowin’ Down With The Claus

Santa Claus shares breakfast with youngsters at a holiday fundraiser for Isaiah House 117, held downtown Saturday at Mercantile on Depot/Sugar Smash. Seated next to St. Nick are Zoey Mullins, 14, and her brother Jaxon, 6. “We’re here to see Santa and eat breakfast, having a good time,” said their mom, Jessica Seabright, of Greeneville. Isaiah House provides a “safe and comforting home where children can wait for a foster placement,” said Program Coordinator Gwyn Southerland. For more information on Isaiah House in Greeneville, contact Southerland at 423-552-8469 or gwyn@isaiah117house.com.