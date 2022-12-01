The 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade, a collaborative event between the Exchange Club of Greeneville and the Greene County Partnership, is set to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the Globe.”
The parade will be staged on Bohannon Avenue, turning left on North Main Street. It will then travel through the downtown area on South Main, proceeding to West Main and dispersing o to Carson and West Main streets at the intersection in front of Crescent School.
Emergency officials have stated the entire parade route will be closed at midnight on Sunday. Church goers are encouraged to find an alternative route and parking around Main Street on Sunday morning.
Parking spaces along the parade route will be utilized for spectators to stand and view the parade. This is to ensure the safest environment possible for parade attendees and spectators, according to a press release from the Greene County Partnership.
Parking will be available in several lots throughout the downtown area.
On the day of the parade, all participants, other than elected officials, should enter the staging area from the 11E Bypass on Burns Street. Elected officials should approach the staging area from Austin Street. Non-participating vehicles will not be allowed in the parade staging area.
Parents should coordinate with their group’s leader on the best location to drop children/participants off. A drop-off location will be available at the intersection of Bohannon Street and Austin/Housley Avenue.
All floats being judged will be expected to arrive at the staging area on Bohannon Avenue no later than 12:30 p.m. the day of the parade. Judging will take place promptly at 1 p.m. All other entries should arrive between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to ensure plenty of time to line up.