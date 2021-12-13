Visitors to the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion on Sunday enjoyed fellowship, snacks and tales of modern American Christmas traditions’ European roots in a mid-1800s Christmas experience.
The event was part of the historic mansion’s 200th anniversary celebration and also featured period clothing worn by the Williamses and their guests from the recent re-creation of the 1823 Williams wedding, which was displayed throughout the home.
Historical interpreters throughout the mansion, also dressed in period attire, discussed ways in which the Christmas holiday celebrated today differs from that celebrated 150 years ago.
Michael Hardy, who traveled with his family from North Carolina to participate in the event as historical interpreters, greeted guests as they arrived with Christmas trivia.
"Until about 150 years ago, you didn't really celebrate Christmas unless you were Catholic," Hardy told guests as they arrived.
He said modern Christmas traditions, and the very fact that it is widely and generally celebrated by non-Catholics, can be traced to literature of the 1800s beginning with Washington Irving's collection of stories that included the popular, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."
"Irving was living in Britain in Yorkshire, where he was able to observe the way that Christmas was celebrated there. People would gather, eat and sing, and he brought a lot of those traditions back here by writing about them," Hardy said.
Hardy's daughter, 14-year-old Isabella, practiced embroidery upstairs, ready to discuss children’s toys of the 1800s and typical Christmas gifts of that time, and his wife Elizabeth was downstairs with Laura Ellis to discuss food- and fellowship-related traditions.
Isabella said Christmas also became more of a child-oriented holiday in the 1800s.
Local historian Tim Massey talked with guests about Christmas during the Civil War in the room where General John Hunt Morgan spent his last night.
“I have been telling them about Christmas during the Civil War, how soldiers were far away from home and how they tried to make the day special,” Massey said. “Both sides would play music and sometimes exchange gifts, usually something like tobacco or some coffee.”
Beverly and Willhemina Williams and other members of the Dickson-Williams Historical Association also mingled with guests, discussed unique features of the mansion and answered questions.
Beth Tilson took 8-year-old Reese to the mansion.
“We went to see Santa at Broyles, and we had never been here before, so I said, ‘let’s go,’” Beth said. “We drive by all the time, so I can’t believe we hadn’t come in before, but this is lovely. We’ve had a really nice day.”
Greeneville Alderwoman Kristin Girton said she and her daughters Hazel, 8, and Eliza, 10, also visited Santa at Broyles Feed Store before heading over to the mansion.
“They had Santa, decorated cookies, heard stories at the library and got a chestnut downstairs,” she said. “It has been great to get out and do so many different activities today.”
Organizers said they were happy with the turnout for the event.
“We are very excited about the turnout and reception today. We have asked about doing this for years, and finally we got to do it,” said Beverly Williams. “We have always decorated, and we’ve had events, but this is our first big open house with the public, and we are excited for the level of involvement.”
The Dickson Williams Mansion is located at 108 N. Irish St.
For more information about the mansion, including hours of operation and tour times, visit www.dicksonwilliamsmansion.org or call 787-0500.