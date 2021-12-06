As part of its 200th anniversary celebration, the Dickson-Williams Mansion will open 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The mansion is decorated in period finery reminiscent of the 1850-’60 Christmas season. Members of the Westside Garden Club have decorated the historic structure for 27 years, and their work is something to behold and to be enjoyed, organizers said in a news release.
Historical interpreters will be on hand to greet guests and share stories of Christmas past. This is no ordinary group of reenactors and promises a bit of Dickens to brighten the Holiday season, according to the news release.
The period clothing worn by the Williamses and their guests from the recent re-creation of the 1823 Williams wedding is displayed throughout the home. Musicians will bring the sounds of the season to life in what the news release called “this magical time in our history.”
Hot Wassail and cookies will be served guests in the kitchen area of the mansion “as we toast our hosts and the spirits of Christmas past and future,” organizers said in the news release.
Events this year have helped support placing the new shutters on the front side of the building. However, the back of the building is still an ongoing project. Tickets are $5 at the door with the proceeds going toward completing the shutters. Donations will be accepted “as we enjoy this part of our Christmas tradition together,” organizers said.
The mansion is located at 108 N. Irish St. just behind the General Morgan Inn.