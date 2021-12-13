The Mohawk Christmas parade, sponsored by the Mohawk Ruritan Club, was Sunday. The West Greene High School band led the parade, which included a variety of floats. Multiple local and area businesses were represented, as well as many clubs, teams, county officials, candidates for election, fire departments, the rescue squad, ATVs, horses and the guest of honor Santa Claus, event organizer Tim Wisecarver said. The Ruritan club awards prizes for floats. Event organizers said prizes went to Apex Bank, Southerland Farms and Community Church for first, second and third place.
