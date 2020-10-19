The Greeneville Farmers Market was at the Doak House Museum on a sunny Saturday for the Country Christmas Craft Fair. Market Manager Judy Shelton said crowds have been smaller this season as many regulars have opted to stay home due to COVID-19 concerns, but the farmers market will continue for two more Saturdays, with the last of the season, the Halloween Bash, scheduled for Oct. 31. Shelton said that the typical children’s activities for the Halloween market have been called off for this year’s event to ensure social distancing, but the crafts, fresh food and other goodies will still be available for the next two Saturdays.