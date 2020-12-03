The Grinch may have recently stolen his way into an apartment in the 100 block of Heathwood Loop, according to a report filed Wednesday with Greeneville police.
The victim told police that the apartment was entered between Nov. 19 and 26 and Christmas decorations and gifts were taken.
Items stolen include Christmas decorations valued at $2,000. Also taken was a tote full of Christmas gifts and toys with a combined value of more than $700. A cabinet worth $65 was also missing.
The apartment door was locked when the theft occurred. The theft remains under investigation.