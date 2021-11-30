Greeneville Parks and Recreation employees were hard at work Monday putting up Christmas light displays for the annual Christmas in the Park event at Hardin Park. The 24th annual free, drive-through light show will be open 6-10 p.m. nightly Dec. 10-Dec. 30. Christmas in the Park features more than 1 million individual Christmas lights displayed throughout the park. The display has become a much-anticipated part of the local community’s Christmas traditions as evidenced by the lines of vehicles that sometimes back up into Vann Road awaiting entrance to Hardin Park.
