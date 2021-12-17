The light displays for the annual Christmas in the Park event at Hardin Park continue to twinkle nightly. The 24th annual free, drive-through light show is open 6-10 p.m. each evening through Dec. 30. Christmas in the Park features more than 1 million individual Christmas lights displayed throughout the park. The display has become a much-anticipated part of the local community’s Christmas traditions as evidenced by the lines of vehicles that sometimes back up into Vann Road awaiting entrance to Hardin Park.
