During a year in which many Christmas community events have been altered or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hardin Park is still shining brightly in its annual holiday light display.
“Christmas in the Park” opened Dec. 11 for its 23rd annual presentation, which has become a much-anticipated part of the local community’s Christmas traditions as evidenced by the lines of vehicles that sometimes back up into Vann Road awaiting entrance to Hardin Park. The display, presented by the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department, is open daily 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 30.
By its nature as a free, drive-thru event, Christmas in the Park did not require any modifications due to the coronavirus, but the effort still required numerous hours of work and planning by the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department, which presents the light display each year.
The Parks and Recreation Department was determined to have the event this year. “It was very important to them to offer a little Christmas cheer to the community in this year that’s been filled with so much uncertainty,” said Lisa Fisher, office manager and program supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Planning and organizing the event begins in January as the numerous displays are taken down and put into storage.
“Ideas are fresh at that time as to what lights, wiring and other items will be needed for the following year’s Christmas in the Park,” Fisher said.
Installation of the displays and lights normally begins right after Halloween each year. As storerooms are unloaded, the process includes checking figurines for damage and replacing broken or burnt out bulbs as all light strands are checked and updated, Fisher said.
Three to four employees work full time on examining all the light strands and making needed repairs.
Once this process is completed, the majority of the Parks & Recreation Department’s maintenance staff, eight to 10 employees, begin assisting with the final installation of the displays and figurines in the park a couple of weeks prior to opening day.
New placement of items each year helps give visitors to the park a sense of looking at a completely new presentation, Fisher said. Strands of new upgraded lights are used each season that change the appearance of the displays, she added.
During the last few years, the department has been purchasing more LED lights as the mini-lights used in many displays are getting more difficult to find, Fisher said.
The biggest expense each year related to the light display is replacement of the various sizes of broken or burnt out bulbs. That expense is magnified when vandalism occurs to the displays, Fisher noted, and thus far this year, hundreds of bulbs have been replaced due to random acts of vandalism within the park.
All Christmas in the Park donations from the public and event attendees are earmarked for use the following year by the department. Those funds are used to replace bulbs as well as purchase new lighting and figurines.
While the department does not keep an exact tally of the number of bulbs in all the displays, it estimated that the number is well over a million now.
However, the variety of displays spread throughout the park is a bit different than what was included in the inaugural event in 1998, which was almost solely dependent on the generosity of two of the department’s special event volunteers.
Most of what was featured in that first event was part of a holiday display of Betty and J.T. “Snook” Scott, who decided they could bring smiles to more people with their decorations in Hardin Park rather than at their home.
The blow mold Nativity scene that is featured in the current display was part of the inaugural display and was donated by the Scotts to the department. The Nativity has been part of the display each year.
When the idea of the doing a large holiday light display was introduced to town officials and staff, there was some hesitancy of whether it could be a success, Fisher recalled.
Twenty-three years later it has grown to a scale never conceptualized then and has become an award-winning event, having received a Tennessee Governor’s Four Star Award for special events and programming.