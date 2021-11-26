Christmas tree lovers will have to reach deeper into their pocketbooks this holiday season.
Not only are trees in shorter supply, they are more expensive.
Bart Hartsell, owner of Hartsell Landscaping and Bart’s Trees, opened for business the morning after Thanksgiving Day in the parking lot in front of Big Lots on East Andrew Johnson Highway, the same as he has done every year since 1998.
What he is seeing this year might raise even Santa’s eyebrows.
“I could only get a few hundred trees this year instead of 600. Trees are outrageous,” Hartsell said Friday.
A combination of fewer growers, available trees and high demand are all factors, he said.
Before locating the pre-cut Christmas tree lot across the street from Greeneville Commons, Hartsell sold trees as a teenager in front of The Bean Barn restaurant owned by his father, Jerry Hartsell.
“It’s my 32nd year of doing this, and and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.
Hartsell said he made six trips to North Carolina “hunting trees” this year with varying degrees of success, sometimes only being able to arrange for a limited number of trees from a particular grower.
“I get 25 trees here, 50 there. You don’t ask people how much they are. It’s just what you can get,” Hartsell said.
Smaller Fraser fir trees between 5 and 6 feet tall on Hartsell’s lot are priced at $40, with 6-to-7-foot trees selling for $75.
“I only had 35 out there (in the taller size),” he said.
A steady stream of customers inspected trees Friday afternoon. Hartsell is trying to locate more to support loyal customers. He said the profit margin is thin this year.
“I’m just trying to get more as this market changes,” Hartsell said. “I’ll have to go out of town to find some trees.”
Otherwise, “I will just try to sell out by next weekend and be done,” he said.
Hartsell said growers from as far away as Oregon are shipping Christmas trees east. Other growers in the region are cutting trees down sooner than they they previously would have to meet the demand, creating a shortage of taller trees.
“It’s a big boy game. You have to have deep pockets,” he said.
Christmas tree prices are comparable or more expensive at other local tree lots and retailers. Fraser fir trees in the 8-to-9-foot range at Lowes Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway are priced at $109. Douglas fir trees in the 6-to-7 foot range cost $45.
Hartsell bought trees from the same North Carolina supplier for 20 years, “but he ran out of trees two years ago,” he said.
In recent years, some growers “flooded the market,” causing a surplus and discarded trees, which led to fewer available in subsequent years, Hartsell said.
He said another factor is older growers getting out of the business, with fewer younger growers willing to pick up the slack.
Hartsell plans to plant his own Fraser fir trees on 50 acres in Greene County and open a cut-it-yourself tree farm, but it will be several years before the trees are mature enough to sell. He said the smaller trees on his lot he bought in North Carolina are six to seven years old.
The 2021 Christmas tree season comes on the heels of the COVID-19 year of 2020, which saw a steady demand for trees from families spending more time at home.
“The tight supply of trees that were mature enough to be sold in 2020 was a real constraint,” according to the National Christmas Tree Association.
The situation is comparable this year.
At least Greene County is close to many tree farms. Hartsell said Christmas trees are far more expensive in locations like Florida.
Even stocks of artificial trees, many of which are manufactured in China, may be lower this year because of global supply chain issues.
For those who want the real thing, Christmas trees are available, but at a higher price.
“If you want a tree, you’ve got to pay for it,” Hartsell said.