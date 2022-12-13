Presents under Christmas trees have long been considered “Christmas miracles,” but now obtaining a tree itself may be just as miraculous.
Before Santa can leave presents under the Christmas trees of many families in Greene County this year, those trees are bought with a higher price tag.
A shortage in Christmas trees is the culprit causing more expensive prices, according to Bart Hartsell, owner of Hartsell Landscaping and Bart’s Trees.
Hartsell is located in the parking lot in front of Big Lots on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Hartsell has been selling Christmas trees there since 1998.
Hartsell said the higher prices start at the farms that he buys the trees from. Many farms are experiencing a shortage of trees.
Hartsell purchases his trees from farms in Bakersville, North Carolina, and Roan Mountain.
It takes about eight to 10 years to grow a full, large Christmas tree (8 to 10 feet high). Yet, because there are not enough trees ready to sell, many farmers are cutting trees down earlier to provide buyers enough supply.
Hartsell plans to plant his own Fraser fir trees on acreage in Greene County and open a cut-it-yourself tree farm, but it will be several years before the trees are mature enough to sell.
Hartsell said he was fortunate enough to have bought the trees that he does have.
“I got lucky to get these trees,” Hartsell said.
Hartsell said he has noticed fewer people buying trees this year. As of Monday, he said, his lot had sold about half of what it had in years past.
Hartsell said there are also fewer people selling Christmas trees due to the shortage from farms.
“There’s nobody selling trees because it’s such a risk,” Hartsell said of making a profit on selling Christmas trees.
When asked why the demand for trees has not been as high as in previous years, Hartsell said the reason could be related to inflation in the economy.
“Money is tight,” Hartsell said.
Hartsell will be selling his trees until the Dec. 20. A 6- to 7-foot tree at Hartsell’s lot, costs $70.
However, not all sales are down for Hartsell. He noted that the sale of wreaths and garland are up. In fact, he said he has already sold out of garland.
Another option many have chosen over the years in Greene County is to purchase a Christmas tree from Broyles General Store and Garden Emporium, 730 W. Main St.
David Broyles, owner and operator of the business, said the costs of his Christmas trees have gone up 20%.
He echoed Hartsell, attributing the higher costs of the trees to the shorter supply from farms.
Broyles said he gets his trees in Newland, North Carolina.
“They just don’t have the supply,” Broyles said of tree farmers.
Broyles also noted that the trees this year have been smaller because of the shortage.
He said this has been the fourth year in a row that he has had “a problem with getting the larger (trees).”
“I guess they are cutting them sooner,” Broyles said of farmers.
Broyles said that he was not able to buy any 10-foot trees this year. In years past, he said, the 10-foot trees made up about 10% of his supply.
He said the 7- to 8-foot-tall trees are the store’s best sellers. As of midday Monday, Broyles said he had one tree that size left, with the rest 6- to 7-feet tall.
Of the trees left, 10 of them are the cut option, and the other 25 were all “balled and burlapped.” A 6- to 7-foot tree at the general store costs $79.
Even though there is a shortage of trees, Broyles said tree sales have increased. He credited that to the store’s long history of selling Christmas trees.
“We’ve been doing it so long, people know we have it,” Broyles said.
The shortage itself has not sprouted overnight. Broyles said that many tree farmers have told him the shortage this year stems from the recession in 2008, when many farms did not plant as many trees because they weren’t selling them during those years of financial crisis.
“A lot of it goes back to those years of slow economy,” Broyles said. “Several of the farms went out of business back in that time period, too.”
Yet, there might be a star at the end of this dark tunnel of Christmas tree shortage.
Broyles said the grower in North Carolina he buys from said he planted many trees this year.
“He thinks that in maybe three to four years, they’ll be back in numbers,” Broyles said.
For this year, it seems longevity in the tree business, even in the midst of a shortage, has helped put live Christmas trees into hundreds of Greene County homes.