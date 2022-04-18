A Chuckey business was burglarized shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Sheriff’s deputies arriving at Andy’s Quick Stop, 700 Jearoldstown Road, found a metal gate pulled away from the entrance area and the front door pried open.
Deputies cleared the scene before entering the business. The owners arrived and said a “Quarter Push” machine had been destroyed and about $1,500 inside the machine stolen. The machine is valued at $3,000.
Surveillance camera footage shows “a tall slender male wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans, dark boots, dark gloves and a dark head wrap hiding his face,” the report said.
The suspect used a large wooden board to knock down outside lights before entering the building.
“The male suspect walked from the left side of the store and began hitting the lights with a board. A vehicle pulled up and the suspect ran off until it left,” the report said.
The burglary remains under investigation.