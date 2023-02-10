Chuckey-Doak Students Join 'Nicotine Free Team'

Chuckey-Doak student athletes joined the TNSTRONG Nicotine Free Team Monday following a presentation by the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition and Greene County Health Department. Standing on stage at right is Kyle Donahue, high school athletic director. Seated, from left, are coalition member Cindy Wilhoit and health department Health Educator Anna Carpenter. Donahue served as the co-organizer for the presentation for all sports and Chuckey-Doak student athletes.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition


Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you