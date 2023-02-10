Chuckey-Doak student athletes joined the TNSTRONG Nicotine Free Team Monday following a presentation by the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition and Greene County Health Department. Standing on stage at right is Kyle Donahue, high school athletic director. Seated, from left, are coalition member Cindy Wilhoit and health department Health Educator Anna Carpenter. Donahue served as the co-organizer for the presentation for all sports and Chuckey-Doak student athletes.
Photo Special To The Sun/Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition
The first Greene County school to join the TNSTRONG Nicotine Free Team signed up this week to participate.
Chuckey-Doak High School students heard a presentation Monday by the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition and Greene County Health Department, then signed an agreement to remain nicotine-free, coalition staff member Cindy Wilhoit said.
Those joining the Nicotine Free Team included athletes from Chuckey-Doak.
“Chuckey-Doak High School took a stand and commitment by signing up as a Nicotine Free Team. We’re so proud to partner with this amazing group of athletes and taking a stand to be nicotine free,” Wilhoit said.
TNSTRONG is a statewide, youth-led initiative “to take down tobacco and nicotine in Tennessee,” she said.
TNSTRONG stands for “Tennessee Stop Tobacco and Revolutionize Our New Generation.”
The program “is working to raise awareness about the harm caused by all kinds of tobacco and nicotine products, including but not limited to conventional cigarettes, e-cigarettes-vapes, dip and chew,” Wilhoit said.
Another goal of TNSTRONG is to prevent “the initiation of use and provide support to youth who want to stop using tobacco and nicotine products,” Wilhoit said.
The TNSTRONG Nicotine Free Team program will expand to other schools in Greene County, Wilhoit said.
The Chuckey-Doak High School participants “serve as kind of a role model,” she said.
“They’re kind of championing (the program),” Wilhoit said.
Vaping products containing nicotine are used by some young people.
“Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s. E-cigarettes can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nearly nine out of 10 current smokers try their first cigarette before they turn 18. Youths who smoke “face an elevated risk of chronic lifetime smoking and the associated smoking-related diseases,” according to the Tennessee Department of Health.