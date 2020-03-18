A Chuckey man is among eight men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors following a two-day undercover operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit and detectives from the Johnson City Police Department.
A TBI news release said that over a two-day period beginning on March 12, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.
“The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors,” the news release said.
As a result of the operation, detectives and TBI agents arrested the men and booked them into the Washington County Detention Center.
Among those charged with trafficking a person for a commercial sex act was Todd Prewitt, 46, of Chuckey.
Others charged with the same offense include four men from Johnson City and one each from Bristol, Bluff City and Piney Flats.
The operation also focused on identifying potential victims of trafficking, the news release said.
Four adult women were cited and offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
Those participating in the operation included the TBI, the Johnson City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
Information about human trafficking and the TBI’s efforts to address related crimes can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.