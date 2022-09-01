Charles Garland, 49, of Chuckey, was charged Tuesday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and vandalism.
Washington County deputies responded Tuesday morning to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm on Horse Creek Road, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release.
Garland fled the scene. The alleged victim told deputies she was awakened “by Garland tearing the window air conditioner off the house.”
“He then rammed his vehicle into hers, shoving it against the front porch” and threatened the alleged victim with a rifle.
While taking a statement from the alleged victim, deputies heard gunshots coming from a field behind the house. Garland approached the rear of the residence unarmed and was taken into custody.
Garland told deputies the location of the rifle, which was recovered.
Garland was held on $20,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Sept. 13 in Washington County General Sessions Court.
The alleged victim was granted a temporary court order of protection that was served on Garland after he was taken into custody. Garland violated the order of protection “by attempting to contact the victim multiple times via phone,” the release said.
Garland was subsequently charged with five counts of violating the court order of protection and an additional $25,000 was added to his bond.
A records check after Garland was in custody showed he had active arrest warrants issued by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for reckless endangerment/use of a deadly weapon and vandalism for alleged actions Tuesday morning on Cassi Road involving another victim before his arrest in Washington County, the release said.