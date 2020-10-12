A Chuckey man who allegedly fired a shotgun blast at a relative Sunday night was charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Kevin Crumm, 62, of 1155 Stone Dam Road, was taken into custody early Monday and held without bond pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.
The victim was not injured.
The victim told deputies he came home about 4 p.m. Sunday and Crumm began to make threats toward him, Detective Sgt. Nakia Tweed said in a report.
The victim told deputies that Crumm threatened to kill him “on more than one occasion.”
Over the next several hours, Crumm would go to the victim’s bedroom door and say he “was going to blow his head off,” the report said.
About 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the victim heard Crumm make the same threats and then he heard him load and close the shotgun chamber.
The victim told deputies “that is when he jumped up from the end of his bed and and jumped toward the closet,” the report said.
At that moment, Crumm allegedly fired the shotgun. The round went through the bedroom door just above the doorknob and into a window on a rear bedroom wall, the report said.
When deputies arrived, Crumm was seen sitting in a chair. Crumm told a deputy to come into the house.
The shotgun was on an end table beside Crumm. He was taken into custody without incident.