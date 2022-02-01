A Chuckey man believed to be armed while allegedly burglarizing a house Monday night was taken into custody by Washington County sheriff’s deputies after a short vehicle pursuit.
Ethan Lloyd Knight, 28, of Barren Valley Road, was charged with attempted aggravated burglary, evading arrest by motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license.
Knight was additionally charged with animal cruelty for allegedly striking and attempting to choke a police dog as he was being taken into custody, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release.
Washington County deputies responded to a report of a man believed to be armed with a gun attempting to burglarize a home on Frank Stanton Road in the South Central Community.
Deputies made contact with Knight, “who then fled in a vehicle and crashed a short distance away after a brief pursuit,” the release said.
Knight attempted to flee the crash scene on foot and was taken into custody after being detained by the K-9.
No weapons-related charges were filed against Knight.
Knight was held on $30,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center pending a scheduled appearance Tuesday afternoon in General Sessions Court later today.