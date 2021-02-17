A Chuckey man was taken into custody Tuesday as a fugitive from justice from another state by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Wayne Bowman, 20, of 130 Kenneth Foster Road, is sought on felony charges in Michigan, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release.
Bowman is facing charges in Michigan for felony child abuse after allegedly causing serious physical injury to a child, according to the news release.
Bowman is held without bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending extradition to Michigan.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Portage, Michigan, police department to apprehend Bowman.