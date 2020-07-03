Authorities are looking for a Chuckey man who faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a man found in a wrecked vehicle Monday. Two others have been charged in connection with the death.
Adrian Edward Kiser, 24, whose last known address was 2085 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, is charged with second-degree murder. Kiser’s last known location was Johnson City, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department news release.
Elizabeth Lee Poe Phillips, 32, and Zachary Alan Richards, 24, both of 2085 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, have been arrested and each charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, according the news release. Phillips and Richards are being held in the Greene County Detention Center, each under a $250,000 bond.
The three were charged following the investigation of a body discovered in a wrecked vehicle alongside Freedom Road in northeast Greene County.
Authorities responded to a call from a person who found the wrecked vehicle down an embankment. When officers arrived on the scene, a lone occupant of the vehicle was found dead, and the scene was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division, the release stated. No other details have been release by authorities.
In addition to the new charge, Phillips is being held without bond on a charge of violating probation. Washington County authorities have also asked that Richards be held for a violation of probation warrant in that jurisdiction.