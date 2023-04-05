Chuckey Man Suffers Stab Wounds In Washington County Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Chuckey man was hospitalized after being stabbed about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home on Highway 107 in Washington County.Bobby L. Church suffered “severe lacerations,” according to a Washington County Sheriff Office report.Church’s condition was not available Wednesday.Church told deputies that he had changed a tire on a friend’s car and went inside the mobile home.As Church was going back outside, an unnamed suspect approached him. Church was stabbed on the left side of his body, near his rib cage, according to a deputy’s report.Church had “an open wound to the left side of his torso and a cut to his left arm near the elbow,” the report said.“The victim refused to identify the offender, only saying they had an ongoing dispute,” the report said.A knife or other cutting instrument was used to inflict the wounds. Church was taken to Johnson City Medical Center.Church was advised to contact the sheriff’s office “if he changed his mind and wanted to cooperate with the investigation,” the report said. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anatomy Medicine Zoology Job Market Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Foshie Joins Oasis Treatment Center Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career School Board Votes 3-2 To Reschedule GHS Graduation In 'No-Win Situation'