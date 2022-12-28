Customers of Chuckey Utility District are under an advisory to boil water until further notice, according to Manager Tyson Lamb.
Faucet water is safe for bathing or laundry, but must be boiled for at least three minutes before being consumed or used for cooking, Tyson said Wednesday afternoon.
The advisory was issued after the utility's lines were depressurized related to leaks and damage caused by frigid single-digit temperatures over the Christmas holiday.
"We are working day and night, tirelessly, to get this resolved," Lamb said Wednesday afternoon.
The Chuckey Utility District website lists the Boil Water Advisory for customers in the following areas: Choctaw Drive, Chuckey Highway, Chuckey Pike, Old Jonesboro Road, G’Fellers Road, Earnest Road, Ebenezer Loop, Ebenezer Road, Sandbar Road, Barren Valley Road, Barren Road, Mitchell Road, Stockton Road, Mae McKee Road, Walter Martin Road, Corby Bridge Road, McGill Road, Clemmer Drive, Old Fort Lane, Snapp Bridge Road, and Pig Broyles Road.
This Boil Water Advisory, which is required by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, will be lifted once samples collected by the utility are returned with negative results.
In the meantime, customers can visit the Chuckey Utility District Office, 215 Tusculum Bypass, to get bottled water, if necessary.
Utility staff will be in the office until 8 p.m. the rest of the week to make sure customers are served, Lamb said.
Lamb also encouraged customers to check their water meters for signs of leaks. After making sure no water is running inside the home, analog meters will have a moving hand that indicates a leak. For LED-screen meters, any number above zero will indicate a leak.
If customers need help locating their water meters, they can call the utility's office at 423-639-6362.