The building that will be the next headquarters for the Chuckey Utility District presents a far more finished look than it did over past weeks and months, as this Monday afternoon photograph shows. The utility district has not announced an anticipated completion date, but a construction crew was busy Monday on the far side of the building, where a drive-through will be located. Completion of the $577,700 project will allow Chuckey Utility District to move out of its current Banks Street location in Greeneville. This new building overlooking the Tusculum Bypass will provide more convenient, closer access for Chuckey water customers. The building is next to the Farm Bureau Insurance office on the Tusculum Bypass.