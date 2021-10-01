An Ohio man is charged with multiple offenses in Washington County after an attempted traffic stop Thursday in Chuckey.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on 43-year-old Ricardo Lewis for a switched tag violation, Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said in a news release.
When deputies initiated the traffic stop, Lewis attempted to flee by driving around a house at the 2700 block of Erwin Highway.
“Lewis then exited the vehicle and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit,” the release said.
K-9 Rico alerted to the vehicle driven by Lewis. Methamphetamine was located.
Deputies also discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen in Ohio, the release said.
Lewis is charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and a registration violation.
Bond of $17,000 was set for Lewis, whose first appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court.