A Chuckey woman was charged Thursday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of aggravated child abuse and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances.
Charged was Brittany McNabb, 28, of 149 Horse Creek Road.
A news release from Sheriff Keith Sexton said that on Jan. 5, deputies went to the Horse Creek Road address to investigate a report of a possible stolen vehicle. A vehicle found to be stolen was recovered.
McNabb gave consent to search the home. Three pipes allegedly used for smoking methamphetamine and a set of digital scales were found in McNabb’s bedroom.
A child “was in the residence and roaming the residence freely about,” the release said.
The Department of Children’s Services was contacted to assist the sheriff’s office in an investigation. On Tuesday, the results of tests conducted on two children living with McNabb on Jan. 5 came back positive "for high level exposure to methamphetamine,” the release said.
Bond for McNabb was set at $5,000. A first appearance was scheduled Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court.