Jennifer L. Bowman, 47, of 835 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, was charged about 11 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, Deputy Toby Price said in a report.
Deputies investigating a report of an erratic driver located Bowman at the Creekside Market on Erwin Highway. They received a call about a pickup truck “swerving badly” before turning onto the parking lot, the report said.
Bowman was behind the wheel of the truck when deputies arrived. Her breath smelled of alcohol and she had slurred speech, the report said.
Bowman failed field sobriety tests. She allegedly became “angry and belligerent” toward deputies, slipping out of handcuffs and striking her head against the patrol car back seat cage.
A blood alcohol test was not performed because of Bowman’s alleged combative attitude.
Bowman was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.