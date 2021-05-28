The cause of the fire Tuesday that destroyed the Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church at 5915 Erwin Highway has been classified as undetermined, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release.
“This is based on the damage being so extensive and investigators being unable to determine a a point of origin,” Holt said.
No foul play is suspected in the church fire, he said.
The fire investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s department, with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Bomb and Arson Section and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Based on photographs provided and information from firefighters, the fire “most likely started in the attic area of the church,” Holt said.
“This would indicate that the fire was electro-mechanical in nature,” he said.
Holt thanked the TBI and ATF for assistance with the investigation.
Members of the Union FWB Church congregation continue to hold services in the undamaged church Fellowship Hall.
Damage to the Chuckey church is estimated at $200,000. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was called in about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Multiple fire departments responded to battle the blaze, which caused the church to collapse and burn to the ground.