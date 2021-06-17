Teamwork and a shared focus guided the actions of first responders who battled the May 25 fire at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Chuckey.
An incident review, known among firefighters as a “hot wash,” was conducted Tuesday night at the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department by Chief Marty Shelton. About 30 representatives of fire departments and first response agencies that assisted attended and offered input.
Shelton, incident commander, broke down different aspects of the response and identified some areas that could use improvement.
The overall response assessment was positive.
The cause of the fire that destroyed the church at 5915 Erwin Highway remains undetermined due to extensive damage to the building.
No injuries were reported, but firefighters who entered the church in an attempt to save it were evacuated less than two minutes before it collapsed.
Damage to the church is estimated at $200,000. A suspicious origin is not suspected. The fire may have started in the attic-gables area of the building, investigators said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Bomb and Arson Section and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the fire investigation.
Shelton began by discussing strategy and tactics. A recording was played of the initial calls to Greene County 911, and firefighters responding to the notification.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department had other activities planned when the initial church fire call was received in the late afternoon. Other Greene County volunteer fire departments and first responders remained at the scene of a three-vehicle wreck earlier in the day on Interstate 81 that involved two tractor-trailers, including a car carrier that caught on fire, shutting down the heavily traveled highway until the reck could be cleared.
“We were on the back end of another incident on the interstate,” Shelton said.
The church fire spread quickly. Shelton recounted his observations.
Firefighters arriving at the property began an interior attack on the fire. A ladder truck from the Greeneville Fire Department was called in.
Because the fire was in a church, Shelton said one challenge was controlling the urge of many first responders to “do something” right away.
“They (all) want to do something,” he said. “I told everybody to rehydrate, cool down.”
A satellite view of the property showing the church and nearby Fellowship Hall was displayed. The Fellowship Hall, 124 feet away from the church, was undamaged.
Because of road work in the area of the Nolichucky River Bridge on Erwin Highway, traffic soon backed up for over a mile, posing delays to emergency vehicles trying to reach the fire.
As the interior attack began, the fire continued to spread. About 21 minutes after the call came in, the order was given for all personnel to evacuate the building.
The church walls collapsed about 90 seconds later.
The nearest fire hydrant was a half-mile away, so tanker shuttles were organized to run water to three 2,100-gallon drop tank “portable ponds,” Shelton said.
Possible improvements at similar large fire scenes in the future could include an engine with jet siphons deployed on one of the tanks, and purchasing larger pumps to draw water faster.
Shelton offered suggestions for more efficient use of tankers shuttling back and forth to the fire scene.
Multiple “fill-ups” at the three fire hydrants within 1-1/2 miles of the fire created potential water pressure issues. Additional drafting-related training could improve coordination of tanker fill-ups, Shelton said.
Multiple fire departments from two different counties using the same radio frequencies, along with the I-81 wreck on the other end of the county, suggested a need for better communications planning and pre-programing radio frequencies “as needed by all departments,” Shelton said.
“We had two incidents happening at the same time on the same channel,” he said.
Recent incidents show that fire departments increasingly rely on each other to provide mutual aid support.
Shelton and others at the meeting complimented agencies like the Debusk and Limestone rehab units and others that supplied 25 cases of drinking water, portable lighting and traffic control.
When firefighters evacuated the burning church, thermal imaging cameras and other equipment were left behind. About $7,000 worth of insured equipment was destroyed. The important point was that all firefighters prioritized getting out of the burning building without injury, Shelton said.
“If you get it, fine, if you don’t, we’ll replace it,” he said.
Shelton and other fire officials have emphasized shared training exercises among different departments for members to familiarize themselves with the abilities and equipment of neighboring agencies. The church fire was an example of how training can help first responders in an actual emergency situation.
“We can share resources and we can share training,” Shelton said.
At the church fire, some available resources were not immediately known to incident command. There were also “accountability issues” with some first responders arriving and leaving without checking out, creating potential concerns where everyone at an emergency scene is not accounted for.
Coordinated operations and a unified command situation help with tactics in a situation like the church fire, Shelton said.
“The more we train together, the more we can bridge that gap,” he said.
About 25 fire departments, other agencies and representatives of first response organizations helped fight the fire or provided other types of support.
Fire departments supporting Tusculum included Camp Creek, Caney Branch, Greeneville, Limestone, Nolichuckey, Orebank, South Greene, St. James, Sulphur Springs, Sunnyside, and the Town of Mosheim.
Agencies and organizations that assisted include Greene County 911 Dispatch, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, Greene County Highway Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Tusculum Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Chuckey Utility District, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker.
Regular services continue to be held at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall.