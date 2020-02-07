Traffic may again be flowing across the Church Street bridge in a week, depending on the weather.
Representatives with the project contractor, Whaley Construction, have indicated they hope to be finished with the Church Street bridge next week, according Brad Peters, Town of Greeneville engineer and director of public works.
The bridge has been closed for about eight months. In May 2019, the state directed that the town close the bridge due to safety reasons, and traffic has been detoured around the bridge since then, causing challenges for motorists and businesses located on that section of Church Street.
Crews are completing the final items that need to be finished before the street can be reopened.
Asphalt around the bridge has been removed in preparation for the repaving over the new bridge, Peters said.
Crews also need to finish pouring a new sidewalk along the section of Church Street at the bridge and some resodding along the side of the bridge, he said.
The street will then be repaved and striped before opening, Peters said.
However, the work is dependent on the weather. Constructions crews were able to work Wednesday in the rain, but the harder rainfall on Thursday prevented any further progress at the site that day.
Work began to replace the bridge in September, and its progress has been delayed with some unexpected utility issues.
Utility lines had to be moved, including a 12-inch water line, and the replacement and relocation of a 20-inch water line required the hiring of an outside contractor by the Water Commission to install valves to avoid widespread water outages during the replacement. Other utilities such as a natural gas line have also been relocated.
In addition, the sewer line underneath the bridge has needed to be repaired multiple times, and a storm sewer drain had to be relocated.