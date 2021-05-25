Greeneville’s Paul Anderson, 15, answered the noisy cicada call last week and put his photographic skill, persistence and patience to work to find the right place and time to catch some local images of the momentarily abundant every-17th-year visitors. One of his intriguing shots shows a cicada, freshly emerged from the exoskeleton in which it developed into the translucent-winged creature it became, clinging to the crusty residual of the “outfit” it formerly wore. The other photo shows a group of such exoskeletons left behind by other cicadas. The long gap between appearances of the bugs now emerging in this area is said by scientists to help ensure species survival in that any predators relying solely on them for food would starve between opportunities to feed upon them for an extended time. Because cicada population may number a million or more in a space smaller than a single acre, they also are protected by the inability of the birds, snakes, dogs and other predators that treat them as food to destroy enough of their population to threaten the species. There are several different species of cicadas that emerge on varying schedules at different places, however, so every year brings out some variety of the noisy bugs someplace or another. Some species hatch annually. Cicadas live five or six weeks above ground.
