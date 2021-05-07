There’s a buzz in the air about the imminent appearance of winged insects last seen 17 years ago.
The red-eyed periodical cicadas of Brood X have been waiting patiently in the ground since 2004 for their day in the sun. The winged, roughly inch-long bugs should emerge soon by the trillions over a 15-state region that includes Tennessee to complete their life cycle.
Cicadas don’t bite, but make themselves right at home as they go about creating a generation that won’t see the light of day until 2038.
“It’s one of those deals where they’re going to be really annoying from the standpoint of noise. These guys will make a monstrous racket,” said Milton Orr, Greene County University of Tennessee Extension director.
Several species emerge in different-year intervals to breed and deposit eggs under tree bark. The Great Eastern Brood X batch of periodical cicadas working their way to the surface of the ground “are the bigger-breed ones that come out every 17 years,” Orr said.
Male cicadas “sing” to attract a mate, using a special organ called a tymbal. The tymbal holds a series of ribs that buckle one after the other when the cicada flexes its muscles, creating a buzzing sound. Cicadas make a lot of noise.
“We always get calls about these strange creatures making this racket. They can be a little bit annoying, I guess is the word for it,” Orr said.
Birds, cats, dogs and other wildlife welcome the appearance of the tasty bugs, which arrive in such abundance predators barely make a dent in their population, thus enabling mating, egg-laying and ensuring another generation.
Cicadas are even edible to more adventurous humans.
After mating, females seek soft shoots on trees and cut tiny slits in the bark where they lay eggs.
Cicadas prefer woody growth from the previous year that has soft bark. Smaller or younger trees are susceptible to damage, Orr said.
“We don’t normally see them killing trees, but they can cause some damage on a smaller tree because they split that bark,” he said. “On trees that are older and have a very thick bark, the damage is minimal. It’s possible if enough of them get on a really small tree, we will see some unsightly wounds but I don’t think they will decimate a tree.”
The impending explosion of cicadas has not escaped the attention of Paul Ottinger. The owner of Buffalo Trail Orchard, on Dodd Branch Road in the Cedar Creek community, tends upwards of 1,700 trees that produce many varieties of apples, plums and peaches, as well as bushes that produce blueberries and blackberries.
“I haven’t seen the cicadas yet, but I’m sure they are right around the corner,” Ottinger said this week.
“All the mature trees, we won’t do anything with. We’ve got a few younger trees we’ve got to look at.”
Ottinger has operated the orchard for about 12 years, so it’s his first go-around with cicadas from a tree protection perspective.
Many of the fruit-producing trees are “dwarf trees” 10 to 12 feet in height.
“There’s so many of them you can’t do much,” Ottinger said. “The only thing you could do is put covers on everything. With young trees, you could go in and put netting on them. I’ll probably do something to cover them.”
Ottinger said Friday he is considering using some type of protective cover on smaller apple trees he recently planted. He motioned at a row of 50 growing trees.
“(Cicadas) actually split the bark and lay their eggs,” he said. “I could actually cover them and put some fabric on them. We’ll see.”
When the cicadas make their appearance, the owner of The GreeneHouse home and garden center on Tusculum Boulevard anticipates customers asking about ways to protect their trees.
“We maybe have to look at getting some netting,” Becky McNeese said.
“It’s usually best not to plant small trees now because they can defoliate them. Other than that, they are not harmful. They are annoying, but certainly not harmful,” she said. “I think people are afraid of them.”
Cicadas can actually be beneficial in some ways, McNeese said.
“They can have a pruning effect on some trees. It leads the tree to have more vigorous growth,” she said. “They’re noisy, they’re a big bug, but they’re harmless. They don’t bite and they don’t sting.”
David Lockwood, a University of Tennessee Extension specialist who works with fruit and nut tree growers, said the cicada prefers growth from the previous year that has relatively thin, smooth and soft bark.
Lockwood said branches “that would grow into permanent scaffold limbs for fruit and bear a large portion of future crops may be severely injured by the damage to their bark, thus affecting their productive potential throughout the tree’s life.”
Lockwood said preventing damage to young trees “is much preferred over coping with damage after it has occurred.”
Frank Hale, a UT Extension entomologist, said some insecticides can be used to protect plants, but physically excluding cicadas is more effective.
“Covering the canopy of young plants with netting having a mesh size of a quarter inch or less and tying it around the trunk under the lowest limbs will provide a physical barrier to cicada egg laying,” he said.
The gauge for most bird netting is too large to prevent cicadas from entering the netting. Hale recommends mosquito netting, nylon tulle fabric or light-weight spun fabric such as tobacco shade cloth or floating row covers.
Hale said the coverings can be safely removed when the male cicadas have stopped their loud calling and all the cicadas have died off.
Lockwood said that netting on its own may not prevent damage to young trees. Unless a frame is used to suspend the netting so that it does not touch the plant canopy, some young limbs may be damaged where the net lays directly on small branches.
“These areas should be pruned off once nets are removed as this could cause problems for the trees as they grow,” he said. “These branches should be removed during fall and winter dormant pruning and new shoots encouraged to grow and take their place.”
Lockwood added that owners should remove and destroy damaged tips from branches within four to six weeks following egg laying. Doing so will prevent nymphs hatched from eggs on the infested tree from entering the soil and feeding on tree roots.
Michael Raupp, a University of Maryland entomologist, colorfully explained the cicada’s life cycle.
“You’ve got a creature that spends 17 years in a COVID-like existence, isolated underground sucking on plant sap, right? In the 17th year these teenagers are going to come out of the earth by the billions if not trillions. They’re going to try to best everything on the planet that wants to eat them during this critical period of the nighttime when they’re just trying to grow up, they’re just trying to be adults, shed that skin, get their wings, go up into the treetops, escape their predators,” he says.
“Once in the treetops, hey, it’s all going to be about romance. It’s only the males that sing. It’s going to be a big boy band up there as the males try to woo those females, try to convince that special someone that she should be the mother of his nymphs. He’s going to perform, sing songs. If she likes it, she’s going to click her wings. They’re going to have some wild sex in the treetop.
“Then she’s going to move out to the small branches, lay their eggs. Then it’s all going to be over in a matter of weeks. They’re going to tumble down. They’re going to basically fertilize the very plants from which they were spawned. Six weeks later the tiny nymphs are going to tumble 80 feet from the treetops, bounce twice, burrow down into the soil, go back underground for another 17 years,” Raupp said.
Brood X cicadas generally live for two to four weeks once they emerge.
“Through July, there will be a few stragglers. They don’t come out of the ground all at the same time,” Orr said. “By Aug. 1, we’ll be at the tail end of it, so we’ll be able to listen to them most of the summer.”