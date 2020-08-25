A disabled man initially reported to be unable to get out of a burning apartment about noon Monday at the Knollwood Apartments on Mason Street was taken to safety by Greeneville firefighters.
The Greeneville Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in one of the apartments in the Knollwood complex at 131 Mason St.
Firefighters found smoke inside the apartment with the resident still inside, but unable to exit due to a disability, Battalion Chief Eric Price said.
The man told firefighters that he had been smoking and dropped a cigarette onto his oxygen tube, which ignited on the floor. He was able to partially extinguish the fire before fire department arrival.
“Firefighters removed the resident from the apartment and finished extinguishing the fire with a fire extinguisher,” Price said.
The man was evaluated by fire department personnel and Greene County-Greeneville EMS but was not transported to a hospital, Price said.
Damage was minimal to the apartment and a fan was used to remove the smoke. The resident was able to return to the apartment, Price said.