Candidates running in the May 3 Republican primary for a contested Circuit Court judgeship position in the 3rd Judicial District have spent substantial amounts to get their messages out to the voting public.
Judge William E. Phillips II is challenged by Assistant District Attorney General Bradley J. Mercer and Greeneville attorney Crystal Jessee. Phillips was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to fill out the remainder of the term of Judge Thomas J. Wright, who retired in 2021.
According to the most recent public record campaign financial disclosure statements filed with the Greene County Election Commission that tracked spending through March 31, expenditures by Jessee total $52,090. Mercer has spent $39,240 and Phillips’ expenditures total $33,365.
CRYSTAL JESSEE
Between Jan. 16 and March 31, campaign finance documents show Jessee received monetary contributions of $2,000 and has a self-endorsed loan of $10,000, for total receipts of $12,000.
Expenditures, for newspaper advertising, signs and other services, total $9,336 between Jan. 16 and March 31.
Between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, Jessee received monetary contributions of $2,740. Two self-endorsed loans totaling $14,100 were reported during the time frame.
Expenditures for newspaper advertising, signs, donations and professional services total $18,194.
Between Jan. 16, 2021, and June 30, 2021, Jessee received monetary contributions totaling $9,950. Four self-endorsed loans totaling $21,200 were reported.
Expenditures for signs, calendars and other advertising by Jessee during the time frame total $24,560.
BRADLEY JAMES MERCER
Between Jan. 16 and March 31, campaign finance documents show Mercer received monetary contributions totaling $31,179. Mercer also has a self-endorsed loan of $12,300, for receipts totaling $43,479.
Expenditures for advertising, signs, donations and other professional services between Jan. 16 and March 31 total $29,887.
Between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, Mercer received monetary contributions of $18,050. A self-endorsed loan of $10,000 was also reported, for receipts totaling $28,050.
Expenditures for signs, advertising and other professional services total $9,353.
WILLIAM E. PHILLIPS II
Between Jan. 16 and March 31, Phillips received monetary contributions of $43,300. Mercer also has a self-endorsed loan of $5,000, for receipts totaling $48,300.
Expenditures for advertising, signs, donations and other professional services between Jan. 16 and March 31 total $27,567.
Between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, Phillips received monetary contributions totaling $2,000. Three self-endorsed loans totaling $6,500 were reported during the time frame.
Expenditures for newspaper advertising, signs, donations and and professional services total $6,008.
2 CANDIDATES UNOPPOSED
The Republican candidates in two other 3rd Judicial District Circuit County judge races, incumbents Alex E. Pearson and Beth Boniface, are unopposed.
Early primary voting began April 13 and continues through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held May 3. The primary winner will run unopposed in the general election Aug. 4.