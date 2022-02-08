The Greene County Republican Women will hold their regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The candidates for Greene County public defender and Greene Circuit Court clerk will be the guest speakers.
The Circuit Court clerk candidates are incumbent Chris Shepard and Whitney Collins.
The public defender candidates are Todd Estep and DeAnna Snyder.
Dinner is $15 at the door. Those planning to attend attend should email the club at greenecotnrepwomen@yahoo.com or call club President Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 to confirm so adequate seating is ensured.