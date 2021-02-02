Dogs, cats, children and other distractions in the background of virtual images of lawyers and clients conducting hearings and other court business with judges are strictly prohibited.
Proper attire and courtroom demeanor are also required.
The Circuit Court of the 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties issued revised protocols last week for lawyers and witnesses participating in virtual proceedings.
Many of the protocols are common-sense reminders to keep disruptions at a minimum as the legal system operates in a virtual world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ground rules are laid out in the protocols set forth for lawyers representing clients in courtroom proceedings via Zoom and similar apps in the communication to all 3rd Judicial District lawyers.
“This is a virtual courtroom and all participants are to be respectful and conduct themselves as they would in a formal courtroom,” the message to lawyers said.
GROUND RULES
Protocols state that before entering a proceeding:
- Participants should check their equipment before court to ensure their device of working properly.
- All other electronic devices must be turned off prior to entering the proceeding.
- A participant’s full name should appear on the screen so they can be identified by the judge.
- Participants should frame themselves correctly on the video, with their face in the center of the screen.
- Backgrounds “should be appropriate and not offensive or distracting.”
- Participants are to dress appropriately, “as if they were personally appearing in a formal court environment.” No smoking or eating, and no spectators, children or pets should appear in the video.
- It would be beneficial for attorneys to have their clients present in their offices during the court proceedings. The court should be notified prior to the hearing if the client must appear from another location.
- A lawyer will review the court’s protocols with all participants before the hearing.
- The lawyer should identify witnesses to the court so they can be sequestered in breakout rooms prior to the start of a hearing.
VIRTUAL COURT APPEARANCES
The protocols state that in appearances before the court:
- Participants join the court hearing five minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time.
- Participants must be in a space free from distractions and interruptions during the hearing;
- Participants are not allowed to chat or text during the proceeding, either on Zoom or another device.
- Participants should mute their microphones when not speaking to prevent accidental background noise;
- Participants do not speak to others. Lawyers should admonish their clients to refrain from speaking unless directed to do so by lawyers or the court.
- Once a participant is seated, he or she must avoid moving away from the camera or stopping their video feed.
- Participants are not allowed to interrupt the proceeding and must avoid facial or hand gestures, or any other non-verbal actions that could be interpreted as disruptive to the speaker to trying to convey a message.
“All participants must be admonished that the proceedings are formal, even through they may be in an informal setting such as their dining table. The penalties for perjury apply, as does the court’s ability to punish misconduct or contempt of court. Participants may only speak when called upon,” the rules state.
TESTIMONY OF WITNESSES
During the witness testimony portion of a hearing, “The court will administer the oath to all witnesses via the video proceeding,” according to protocols. In addition:
- Witnesses must be seated in an appropriate environment without distractions such as television, radio or electronic devices. Witnesses may not testify on a hand-held device while driving or walking. No other person may be present in the room where the witness is testifying.
- When testifying, witnesses should look directly at the camera and should not have any other window or program open on their computer, telephone or have other electronic devices in their possession.
- Witnesses shall not have anything in their hands and shall not refer to notes, papers, phones or anything else without the court’s express permission.
EXHIBITS
When a hearing involves exhibits:
- Counsel shall email exhibits to all opposing parties and the judge’s office at least two days before the hearing.
- Counsel shall identify each exhibit case name, number and exhibit number.
“If exhibits are not provided to the court or to opposing parties as stated, the court may exclude them exhibit and not consider it for any purpose,” the revised protocols state.