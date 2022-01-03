The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues an investigation into the death of a 73-year-old woman on Conklin Road, near the South Central community.
Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release that the death of Eula Miles occurred under “suspicious circumstances.”
Miles’ body was found shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 inside an empty barn after deputies and emergency personnel responded to an unattended death call “with suspicious circumstances present,” the release said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation. After a preliminary investigation was completed the body was transferred to the William L. Jenkins Forensics Center at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City for a pending autopsy.
Preliminary findings “necessitate an investigation,” Sexton said.
Findings of the investigation will be turned over to the office of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.
“The investigation is in the preliminary stages,” the release said.
Anyone with information regarding Miles’ death can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423- 788-1414.