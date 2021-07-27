The Town of Greeneville is accepting applications for its Citizens Academy, allowing the public to learn how the town government operates.
The free nine-week program will begin with Orientation on Aug. 12 and end with Graduation on Oct. 7.
Classes will meet for approximately three hours, beginning at 6 p.m. each Thursday night in differing locations, depending on the class topic.
Interested citizens must apply to be eligible to attend the academy. Applications are available at Town Hall or at the town’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov, under “How Do I Apply.”
Class space is limited. Deadline to apply is Aug. 7.
The tentative class schedule includes:
Aug. 12, Orientation, icebreaker games, an introduction to the topics to be featured in each class and an overview of the town and its governmental structure. Location is the board room at Town Hall.
Aug. 19, Planning, Building & Development Department, Roby Center, Library, learn the roles of the City Planner, Building Inspector, Planning Commission and Historic Zoning Commission, plus the services provided by the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, and the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center. Location is Roby Center/Library.
Aug. 26, Public Works, Airport, learn about garbage collection, street maintenance, and the operations of the Greeneville Municipal Airport. Location is the Public Works on Summer Street and the Airport.
Sept. 2, Administration/Recorder, meet your Board of Mayor and Aldermen, City Administrator, and Town Recorder, learn more about the budgeting process and take a look at historical records. Location is Town Hall.
Sept. 9, Parks & Recreation, learn about recreational programs and take a tour of the city parks and recreational facilities. Starting location EastView Recreation Center.
Sept. 16, History Night, downtown walking tour of historic sites led by Beverly and Wilhelmina Williams. Starting location is the Big Spring area behind the Library.
Sept. 23, Fire, learn about the operations, apparatus, and staff of the fire department. Location is Central Fire Station on Summer Street.
Sept. 30, Police, learn about the operations, equipment, and staff of the police department. Location is the Greeneville Police Department.
Oct. 7, Graduation, certificates of completion will be rewarded, and refreshments will be served. A trivia challenge will test what the students learned in the Academy. Location is the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light & Power System.
For more information on the Greeneville Citizens Academy, contact the program coordinator Amy Rose, public relations manager, at 423-783-2860 or arose@greenevilletn.gov.