One of the most visible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the inactivity on the Greeneville Park & Recreation Department’s playgrounds and ballfields, which are typically filled with people in April and May.
Rather than reaching a date on the calendar, the reopening of those playgrounds and ballfields depends on the future number of local coronavirus cases and the hospital capacity for their treatment, according to the Town of Greeneville’s reopening plan.
That uncertainty extends to another typical spring activity for the Parks & Recreation Department, planning for the next fiscal year’s budget.
Changes that COVID-19 has brought for the department and its effects were part of the discussion Tuesday during a budget hearing before the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Each town department has been asked to cut proposed spending by 1.5% percent from its current budget level in anticipation of loss of tax revenues.
The Parks & Recreation Department has made significant cuts in planned capital projects as a primary way to reach the 1.5% reduction, holding off on some repairs and equipment purchases, said Director Butch Patterson. The department’s budget is $1.19 million for this current year and its proposal for next fiscal year totals $1.16 million in operating expenses.
One equipment purchase, a new lawnmower, is included in the proposed budget, he said. The department tries to purchase a new lawnmower each year to replace the oldest one in operation, Patterson explained. The life cycle for a mower in the department is about seven years.
NEW PARK
The lawnmower replacement cycle may change in the future, he said, as the new dog park and frisbee golf course opens, adding more than 30 acres to be maintained.
Costs for operation of the park, still under construction on Whirlwind Road, have been estimated in the budget, but how much is needed for yearly operations won’t be known until it is in open, Patterson continued.
The new park, tentatively scheduled to be opened by mid-July, is being developed through several grants as well as donations and assistance from such partners as GFL (formerly Waste Industries), with the town’s cash investment in the park’s development totaling about $18,000.
A staff member was added to the maintenance department last year in anticipation of the mowing and other upkeep that will be needed at the park, he said.
The Parks & Recreation Department is fortunate that its maintenance personnel are skilled in many areas and can do almost any building repair except for those involving masonry, Patterson said. He noted that the department not only maintains the park facilities but also many of the municipality’s buildings, including Town Hall, the Andrew Johnson School and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County.
Operations at the Parks & Recreation Department have also expanded to programming six to seven days a week, Patterson said. As other organizations have dropped programs, the Parks & Recreation Department has picked them up, such as adult basketball and youth volleyball leagues.
For example, he said, the department’s youth volleyball program began three years ago with about 80 participants, and 350 had signed up for the leagues this year.
Volleyball teams had finished their practice period, and games were set to begin when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus, he said. If the season ends up having to be canceled for this year, the department will have to refund the participation fees that have been collected, about $6,000, he said.
The uncertainty about what activities can be resumed in the future will also affect the department’s revenues, and reductions were made in the proposed budget, Patterson said. For the next fiscal year, about $99,000 in revenues has been projected.
Asked about participation in the programs, Patterson said that about 65%-70% are county residents. The county’s allocation to the Parks & Recreation Department was $40,000 for the current fiscal year.
LIBRARY, AIRPORT REQUESTS
Town and county funding was also discussed during the presentation of a funding request from the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. The library is a joint venture between the town and county.
The library requested a $10,000 increase from the town next fiscal year to bring its allocation from Greeneville to $138,000. Ginny Kidwell, chair of the library’s board of directors, explained that it is understandable if the increase cannot be allocated because of the coronavirus situation.
One of the reasons the increase has been requested is that the funding that comes from the town and county does not cover the library’s yearly operating expenses, explained Library Director Erin Evans.
For the current year, the library’s operating expenses total $289,845. The town’s allocation for the library this year is $128,000 and the county provided $97,500 in funding.
The remainder of the operating expenses are covered through donations made to the library, support from the Friends of the Library and the annual book sale, Evans explained.
The board also heard a budget presentation from the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority. Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett said the budget reflects progress toward the goal of self sufficiency for airport operations, noting that the historical allocation of $60,000 from local governments is sought in the proposal but no other additional funding is asked from the town for operations as in past years.
Airport Manager Steve Neesen explained that the budget is larger than last year, reflecting the Airport Authority’s takeover of the daily operations of the airport on the expense side and anticipated increases in fuel sales from Vertical Flight Technologies, which has relocated to the airport and entered a contract to purchase all aviation gas at the airport.
The board also reviewed the city administration budget. City Administrator Todd Smith explained that the 1.5% reductions came through cuts in travel and special event budgets.
The budget also includes about $10,000 in improvements at Town Hall to bring the building into Americans With Disabilities Act compliance. While the town may not be able to make all the improvements during the next fiscal year, Smith said it was important to complete at least a few.