The Greeneville City Board of Education approved school nursing station renovations at EastView and Tusculum View elementary schools on Wednesday evening.
The projects will create private, dedicated nursing and isolation areas.
A total cost of $241,800, coming from the state through an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant, will cover bids from Kingsport-based Armstrong Construction Company.
The need for designated and private school nursing and isolation areas came to the forefront with the pandemic, but Assistant Director of Schools for Administration Beverly Miller said the spaces will improve schools' ability to manage outbreaks of a variety of infectious diseases.
"The capacity to have space for isolation is good for outbreaks of the flu, strep or anything while we're waiting for parents to come pick those students up, and everyone deserves privacy to interact with their health care providers or have confidential conversations. This is not just necessary because of COVID," Miller said.
The board approved work to build a corridor for students showing symptoms of any contagious illness to leave the building without interacting more than necessary with other students or staff members in October 2020. Miller told the board during that meeting that, while some schools had found effective at-school isolation areas, other schools would require renovation work.
District leaders identified EastView and Tusculum View, as well as Greeneville High School and the Greene Technology Center, as schools that needed renovation work.
Up to $275,000 in ELC funding is allowed to cover renovations to school-level nursing stations to improve infection control management of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, Miller explained, and the cost to renovate more than two schools would exceed the available funding. The elementary schools were prioritized because they do not currently have a designated nursing area.
"This is completely covered through the ELC grant, so kudos to our coordinated school health supervisor Jeannie Woolsey for writing that grant. The money came to us because of the pandemic, but this is something we need anyway," Miller said.
The base bids approved Wednesday from Armstrong Construction Company were for $101,800 for the work at EastView and $140,000 for Tusculum View.
Miller said work will ideally begin in the spring, but timing could be affected by supply chain issues.
The board also approved revisions to multiple policies as part of an ongoing review of district policies and procedures.
Policies updated to reflect current language and practice include ones related to insurance management, reconsideration of instructional materials and textbooks, student concerns, interference or disruption of school activities, zero tolerance offenses, care of school property and the student disciplinary hearing authority.
The board will next meet in January 2022, first with legislators for the annual legislative breakfast and then for the January board meeting Jan. 27.