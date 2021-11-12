The Greeneville City Board of Education will meet in a called session Monday to consider removal of the district's policy on face coverings.
The meeting was called on Thursday in response to the passage of the COVID-19 Omnibus bill on Oct. 30 during the Tennessee General Assembly's special session, according to the board's agenda, which Gov. Bill Lee is expected to sign on Friday.
The legislation prescribes specific conditions required for a district to institute a policy requiring masks.
Greeneville City Schools' policy, under which masks are optional, was initially instituted in May with the requirement that the board review it monthly.
The board will discuss removing the policy altogether and amending the district's 2021-22 Framework document accordingly on Monday.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, 129 W. Depot St.