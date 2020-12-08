The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider approval of a revised 2021-22 academic calendar at its meeting on Thursday evening.
An initial calendar for the school year was approved in March. Changes are now being proposed to accommodate a potential guest presenter for the opening in-service event.
The professional learning day scheduled for July 30, 2021, has been moved to July 28, and July 30 will become a non-working day for certified staff.
A purchase of replacement Dell computers for students in grades 3-5 is also on the agenda for consideration.
The computers are due to be replaced by the district every 36 months.
Also on the agenda is a vote to approve a part-time clerical position for the Central Office to assist with the increased workload for the Human Resources-coordinated school health departments due to the pandemic.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the district’s video channel.