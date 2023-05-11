The Greeneville City Council and Greeneville Board of Education met in a one-hour joint session Wednesday to continue discussion of plans to build a new school.
The boards appointed a committee and authorized leaders to perform several tasks but did not vote to purchase the property they have selected for the school site.
"This is a major investment," Mayor Cal Doty stressed, estimating a total project cost of $75 million over the next five to 10 years.
Previous discussions have estimated that a 75-cent increase in the property tax rate would be required to pay for the project, and Doty has said property owners cannot afford such an increase.
The new school would be a middle school for grades six through eight; the existing middle school would become an intermediate school for grades four and five; and the four existing elementary schools would change from K-5 to K-3.
The new grade configuration would allow for potential growth and meet current needs for instructional space where some schools are at maximum capacity.
In January, the boards voted to build the school on 53.72 acres on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive, near the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Also in January, the boards voted to authorize City Manager Todd Smith and Director of Schools Steve Starnes to negotiate purchase of the property.
Smith reported Wednesday that he and Starnes had met with SMN Inc. Properties to negotiate the purchase. SMN is only interested in selling the property for their purchase price of $1,810,000, Smith said. SMN also offered owner financing as an option.
SMN is owned by local businessman and philanthropist Scott Niswonger.
In addition to the site near the fairgrounds, the boards previously evaluated six different properties, Starnes recalled.
Those were narrowed down to three sites: Jeff Woods Memorial Drive, Marshall Lane/Asheville Highway and Hal Henard Road/Old Knoxville Highway. Starnes noted that one of the other two sites already has sold.
Because the site is narrow, the new school would be a two-story structure.
Councilperson Kristin Girton expressed concern about a two-story building for security reasons.
She said she had heard that two-story schools are not being built because of concerns related to active shooters.
Starnes said several new schools in the region are two story and a larger footprint for a single-story school would add to the cost of the project.
"I just want to make sure, if we're doing this, that we're thinking through even those possibilities," Girton said.
The meeting on Wednesday began with a vote authorizing Smith to contact five recommended educational planning consultants and recommend one by mid-June. A public Request For Proposals (RFP) also will be advertised, it was noted.
Smith recommended hiring a consultant, stressing the need to look at all the "possibilities, complexities, and data" when making a decision on building a new school.
The boards then voted to appoint a six-member committee to evaluate the proposals. Committee members approved by the school board are Starnes, Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller, and school board member Josh Quillen, who also served on the Joint Visioning Committee that has been studying the project.
Committee members approved by the city council are Smith, Doty, and a designee to be determined by Smith.
The city council also voted to authorize Smith to investigate financing options to recommend, and the school board voted to authorize Starnes to work with Smith on financing.
Doty asked Starnes if the school district would help purchase the property.
"Our budget is stretched as it is," Doty told Starnes.
Starnes offered one-fourth of the annual financing cost, which he said is a little more than the school district has done with similar projects in the past.
Phillip Graham, operations supervisor, showed a soil boring map of the site on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive.
The map showed several areas with rock, which is not uncommon, he noted.
Members of both boards also were provided copies of a 72-page geotechnical evaluation and a 599-page Phase 1 environmental assessment report.
A preliminary schedule of the original Joint Visioning Committee includes purchasing the property by end of 2023 and opening the new school by August 2029.
The meeting Wednesday at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office was attended by a number of the school system’s Central Office staff, school principals, and members of the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation.