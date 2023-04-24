City, Joint School Boards To Meet Thursday Apr 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Joint Board of Education will meet Thursday to consider the audit report for the Greene Technology Center.The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the center and also include recognition of Skills USA contestants.Other agenda items include consideration of a budget amendment, surveying GTC property, and the process for GTC inventory division.Immediately following the meeting, the Greeneville Board of Education will meet and consider approving a tuition-free program at Highland Elementary School.Other agenda items include consideration of a budget amendment, equipment purchase for nutrition, and recognition of SCOPE students and CER teachers.On the consent agenda, among routine policy review, is consideration of a new policy on Board Member Conflict of Interest. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Law Education Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Freshour Harvests Record-Breaking Turkey Man Shot Friday During Suspected Domestic Dispute Longtime Respected Educator Judy Phillips Remembered As Wise Mentor, Kind Soul Multiple Charges Filed Against Man Apprehended In Greene County Airport Authority To 'Slow Down' On Airport Manager Hire