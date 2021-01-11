The City of Tusculum rolled out its new website over the holiday season. The redesigned site has a wealth of useful information to Tusculum residents and the general public, city officials said.
The multi-feature website, tusculumcity.org, took more than a year to develop. The effort was coordinated by Tusculum police Officer Dustin Jeffers, a former IT specialist with the Greeneville City Schools who became a law enforcement officer in 2003.
“I’ve been working on this project for 15 months. I’m very pleased with the end product and I think it’s a valuable service for the community that will help all of us out,” Jeffers said recently.
“It’s a useful tool. I think it’s going to answer a lot of questions we get on a daily basis.”
The website has five tabs the public can click on, each with multiple subsets of information.
The "About" tab includes information about demographics, the city’s history, frequently asked questions, employment opportunities, upcoming events and a city directory of departments.
The "How Do I" section will allow residents to perform many functions online rather than have to go in person to Tusculum City Hall.
Individuals are able to pay a traffic citation, apply for a building permit, buy a trash tote from the city that will be delivered to the purchaser, check city ordinances, apply for a sewer hookup, rent the pavilion at Tusculum City Park, make a donation to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, list a topic to be considered on the agenda of the city Board of Mayor and Commissioners and submit an upcoming event for inclusion in the website events section.
The "City Services" tab includes information about trash pickup, leaf pickup, appliance and furniture pickup and recycling. It also includes listings for the public works, fire, police, and building and codes departments.
A tab titled "Residents" offers the ability to view city board agendas and minutes, pay a utility bill or city ordinance violation, lists the municipal code and includes information about vehicle registration and obtaining a building permit, beer permit and sign permit. Press releases are also included in the section.
The "Things To Do" tab includes a phone directory of city departments, and lists of churches and schools.
Notices about city office closures, holiday orders and other time-sensitive information will also be included.
Services now available through the website are particularly helpful as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Jeffers said.
“With COVID going on, it will allow the public to do a lot of their business online without coming (in person) to do it,” he said.
The new website is attractive and user-friendly, city officials said.
“It’s all brand new. It’s on a brand new platform,” Jeffers said. “It’s not hosted on Comcast anymore. I worked with a third-party company.”
Assisting Jeffers with the project was the Kingsport-based site marketing company High Road Agency.
The website should make the information-gathering process easier for users, Jeffers said.
“I think it will answer a lot of questions and hopefully make the process a little easier,” he said.
Mayor Alan Corley is impressed with the city’s new website. He encourages the public to familiarize themselves with tusculumcity.org.
“The new web page is up and I would encourage you to look through it,” Corley said at the Dec. 28 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners.