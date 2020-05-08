The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will consider a preliminary site plan for a new office for Unity Urology when it meets Tuesday.
The meeting will be 9:30 a.m. It will be held electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic via the Zoom digital meeting platform and streamed live on the Town of Greeneville’s Facebook page.
The commission will review a preliminary site plan for the medical office at 189 Liberty Way, which is located off Erwin Highway.
Final site plan approval will also be considered for improvements to the parking lot at Aunt Bea’s Restaurant at 908 Tusculum Blvd. The commission will also consider approval of the replat of the property on which the restaurant is located as well as an adjoining lot.
An update will be given about the approval process for the site plan for a new location for Greene County Kubota & Equipment at the corner of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Burns Street. The planning commission gave approval to the site plan in March.
Plats reflecting property changes will be considered for lots at 111 Hidden Heights, 2130 East Andrew Johnson Highway, 210 W. Church St., 612 Avery Lane, the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex, and an undeveloped lot along Oak Grove Road.