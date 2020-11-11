The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission approved the rezoning Tuesday of five properties along Kingsley Avenue.
The request to rezone the properties on the northwest and southeast side of the street near its terminus from M-2 high impact use to B-4 arterial business will now be forwarded to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration.
The situation surrounding the request is present in other areas of the town and has arisen due to some changes in financing requirements, explained Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
Financial institutions now look at the zoning designation of a property when an owner makes a request for a loan for improvements or new construction, he said.
However, property owners who may have residences within an M-2 zone may be turned down for the financial assistance due to the designation, he said. While it is the most permissible zone in terms of land uses, if a residence sustained severe fire or storm damage, the owner would not be allowed to build back on a M-2 property, he added.
A landowner in the area has requested the rezoning, and other properties were added to avoid a spot zoning situation. An owner of one of the properties contacted the town and requested to be included after letters went out to the property owners and adjacent landowners about the proposed rezoning, Davenport said.
Properties adjacent to the area are zoned R-1 low density residential and B-4. Davenport explained that B-4 is recommended as the new zoning designation to provide greater flexibility for owners in the uses of their property. R-1 is the most restrictive zoning designation in terms of uses allowed.
Building Official Bert Seay explained the change of zoning will not affect the assessed value of any of the properties as that calculation for tax purposes does not include zoning designation as a consideration.
In other business, the planning commission heard a presentation about a new residential development now being explored for property on North Rufe Taylor Road near its intersection with Old Stage Road.
Danny Karst, with a firm interested in developing the property, made a presentation about the conceptual plan for the development, which would involve that firm preparing the site for construction of homes.
That preparation would include the construction of streets, needed grading, installation of utilities and pouring building pads for the new homes. The homes would be located close together and would not have any sizable yards. A construction company would then build the homes and sell the properties.
The higher density allows a return on investment while also providing homes in an affordable price range, the developers stated. It is estimated that the homes built in the development would sell for between $200,000 and $250,000, a price range that has a low inventory currently in the county.
Davenport explained that the property would need to be rezoned if the proposed development comes to fruition to allow the higher density. In addition, there may need to be revisions considered to regulations to accommodate this and other new methods of property development, he said.
The commission members gave positive feedback about the conceptual plan for the development, encouraging the firm to move forward.